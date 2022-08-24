x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
207 Music

Singer-songwriter Scott Kirby set to perform in Portland

Scott Kirby, who recorded his first album at Jimmy Buffett’s studio, will perform at One Longfellow Square.

More Videos

PORTLAND, Maine — Scott Kirby is no stranger to what a musician’s life on the road is like. In fact, it’s how he became known as a “Road Warrior.” 

Kirby, who splits his time between Kittery and Key West, has performed in 41 states since May 1 of this year. In his multiple decades as a singer-songwriter, Kirby has worked with musicians like Carole King, Jimmy Buffett, Tom Rush, and Darius Rucker.

Whether he’s writing about the islands off of Florida or the rocky Maine coast, you can hear the ocean’s impact on Kirby’s life in many of his songs -- songs that many times can be heard on SiriusXM Radio Margaritaville

Scott Kirby - "If Once You've Slept on an Island"

Scott Kirby - "Lucky Enough"

Kirby is bringing those songs to Portland this week, performing at One Longfellow Square on Thursday, Aug. 25. If you can’t make that show, you can catch him at McGuirk’s Oceanview in Hampton Beach, NH on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Related Articles

More 207 stories

Click here to sign up for the daily NEWS CENTER Maine Break Time Newsletter. 

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app. 

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out