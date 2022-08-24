Singer-songwriter Scott Kirby set to perform in Portland

Scott Kirby, who recorded his first album at Jimmy Buffett’s studio, will perform at One Longfellow Square.

PORTLAND, Maine — Scott Kirby is no stranger to what a musician’s life on the road is like. In fact, it’s how he became known as a “Road Warrior.”

Kirby, who splits his time between Kittery and Key West, has performed in 41 states since May 1 of this year. In his multiple decades as a singer-songwriter, Kirby has worked with musicians like Carole King, Jimmy Buffett, Tom Rush, and Darius Rucker.

Whether he’s writing about the islands off of Florida or the rocky Maine coast, you can hear the ocean’s impact on Kirby’s life in many of his songs -- songs that many times can be heard on SiriusXM Radio Margaritaville.

Scott Kirby - "If Once You've Slept on an Island"

Scott Kirby - "Lucky Enough"