PORTLAND, Maine — Twenty five years ago, Rod Picott planted his roots in Nashville, hoping to grow as a writer and musician. Having grown up in Maine, Nashville was a change - but both continue to influence his song writing.

Picott's latest album, "Tell The Truth & Shame The Devil" focuses more on that songwriting, stripping away his typical band, and simply featuring his vocals, guitar, and harmonica. He calls it one of his most intimate albums to date.

While Picott is always writing music, he's also been busy writing stories. He's recently published his third novel, "Out Past The Wires," which is a collection of short stories.

He's about to kick off an international tour with his new music. For more information on Rod Picott, click here.

