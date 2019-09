PORTLAND, Maine — In 2018, Eckart Preu was announced as the Portland Symphony Orchestra's new music director; one year later, he's ready to kick off his new job with a show deemed, "Eckart's Inaugural: Alpine Symphony."

Preu sat down with us on 207 to talk about what he hopes to bring to the PSO, a symphony he has conducted in the past as a guest; and what the audience can expect from his first show as the music director.

