PORTLAND, Maine — Peter Gallway has been in the music scene for so long, he can't even tell you what number album this latest one called "Reach For It" is for him. What he can tell you, is he continues to love the music he and his band are putting out.

A singer-songwriter who draws on personal experience to create his music, Peter has released more than 25 albums and produced twice that number. Peter sings about rural fairs and small towns; the neighbor next door; and his dog, Maggie.

Peter Gallway and The Real Band are celebrating their latest album with a release show at One Longfellow Square in Portland on November 30th. For more information, click here.

