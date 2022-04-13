Performing on 'American Song Contest' was opportunity of a lifetime for Mainer

“I gave it everything I had,” King Kyote said.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — “American Song Contest,” the singing competition show now airing Monday nights on NBC, features musicians from every U.S. state and territory, some of whom have flown high in the music world and sold millions of records: Jewel, Sisqo, Michael Bolton, Macy Gray.

The singer representing Maine, King Kyote, hung out with some of those big names during the days he spent in Los Angeles getting ready for his performance on the show.

“I got to chat with Macy Gray and her band, and they were all really, really nice,” Kyote, whose real name is Jon King, said. “I said hi to Michael Bolton — we were passing each other backstage. Then I briefly met Jewel as well. It was really awesome to kind of [rub] shoulders with those guys.”

In a competition show, the field gets narrowed quickly, and King Kyote was eliminated after the first round, although there’s a slight chance he could be called back through something called the “redemption vote.”

He would, of course, have liked to stay longer but has nothing but gratitude for the opportunity, which was like nothing he’s experienced before.

Musicians are notorious for being critical of their own music, but his performance on the show — live, in prime time, with a television audience of a few million — is one he’s happy with.

“I gave it everything I had,” he said.