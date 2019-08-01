In the early 2000's, Dave Patterson met Anna at an open mic night. While it was a gig that sparked a friendship and a musical partnership they call The High Spirits, it also ignited a future romance.

Dave and Anna are now married and juggling life with toddlers, jobs, and music. The High Spirits book weddings and private events, and have a regular stay at The Snow Squall Restaurant in South Portland the fourth Saturday of every month.

The two stopped by our studio to play us a few original songs.

