Oshima Brothers join 207 to perform, talk about releasing visual album to fans

Oshima Brothers have been showing their visual album and will release it online next month.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — There are plenty of talented musicians in Maine, and over the years 207 has been very fortunate to have many of them join us in the studio.

Sean and Jamie Oshima are two of the most talented, and it goes well beyond their music. In October 2022, the Oshima Brothers released their first visual album—a 40-plus minute film of their album “Dark Nights Golden Days."

Since its release, they’ve shown the film across the state, and have three more showings this weekend in Waldoboro, Belfast, and Whitefield. On April 1, they’ll be releasing the film on their website for all fans to see.

They joined us in the 207 studio to perform some of the songs off that album and talk about the reaction they’ve received since putting out a project that took them a couple of years to complete.