The High Spirits share new music in the 207 studio

The Maine couple is writing new music, reflecting on the past few years.

PORTLAND, Maine — Anna and Dave Patterson are a Maine couple who don't just share a life together but also share the stage as The High Spirits.

They joined us in the 207 studio to share some of their music; music they say they've been writing as they reflect on the past couple of years, and look back on life during the pandemic.

If you'd like to see them perform live they have a monthly residency at Fore River Brewing Company in South Portland. The dates fluctuate month to month but you can find more information about those performances on the brewery's website.

"Hurt No One" by The High Spirits

"World Gone Mad" by The High Spirits

