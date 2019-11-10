PORTLAND, Maine — Anni Clark and Raffi Der Simonian have reserved the main room at the United States Custom House in Portland on October 24th (United Nations Day) for A Concert For Climate Change: An Evening of Environmental Advocacy.

While there will be live music, including a song Clark has written in support of 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist, Greta Thunberg, the event will also circle around conversation with environmental thought leaders and youth advocates. The concert is also a fundraiser for SolaRISE Portland, which funds solar panels on the rooftops of schools in Portland.

Clark stopped by the 207 studio to perform, "I'm With You Greta" and talk about the upcoming event.

You can also see Anni Clark in concert October 18th at Elements in Biddeford and October 28th at Slates in Hallowell.

Link: https://www.anniclark.com/