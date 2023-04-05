Maine band David Young & The Interstate Kings shares new single in 207 studio

"It's a song about coming home, getting back to your roots, and keeping that home place in your heart while you're out doing your thing in the world."

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine band David Young & The Interstate Kings stopped by the 207 studio for the first time since 2019 to share their new single and preview an upcoming show.

The band is made up of David Young, his brother Devon Young, and their friend Seth Martin. They all grew up in Raymond and got their start in music together back in 2015. David moved to Nashville, Tennessee four years ago to continue pursuing music and said the rest of the band plans to join him there by the end of the year.

Last summer, David released his solo album "Can Am," which featured his bandmates on some of the tracks. According to the bands' website, the success of that album led to the trio recently recording a new untitled album at the Hidden Creek Music Studio in Nashville. It features 10 tracks, and David said they plan to release them in the coming weeks as singles.

The first single will be released Friday, May 5, and is titled "Boston-Portland Line."

"It's a song about coming home, getting back to your roots, and keeping that home place in your heart while you're out doing your thing in the world," David Young said.

If you would like to see the band live, they will be taking over the music stage at the Auburn Lobster Festival from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Check out the full 207 segment above to hear their newest single.