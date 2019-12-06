PORTLAND, Maine — Lucas Roy grew up in Maine, with a love of music and his guitar. That music took him on an international journey. In September of 2017, he performed at Melodica International Music Festival in Reykjavik, Iceland and was the closing act for Blueberry Days Festival in Isafordur.

He's also traveled parts of the country, opening for different acts; quite a feat for such a young guy from the East.

Now that he's home, he's working on new music and a self-titled album; releasing new singles in the coming months. You can also see him perform at Funky Bow Beer Company from time to time.

