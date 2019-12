PORTLAND, Maine — Grammy award-winning blues and Americana artist Keb' Mo' is coming to Portland to play holiday music off of his new album, "Moonlight, Mistletoe & You."

Keb' Mo' has new music and covers some of the classics on the new album, like "Merry Merry Christmas," and "I've Got My Love to Keep me warm."

You can see his "Jingle Bell Jamboree" tour come to Aura in Portland on Friday, Dec. 13.

RELATED: The bittersweet end of the American Folk Festival

RELATED: Oshima Brothers bring new music to 207