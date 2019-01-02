Could you use a little reggae in your life right about now? Given that the temperature is 2 degrees in Presque Isle as I write this and 83 in Kingston, Jamaica, I think we know the answer to that question.

Enter Mighty Mystic, a reggae musician who was born in Jamaica and lived there until he was ten, when his family moved to Boston. Lest you think that since he lived in the U.S. he’s not “authentic,” consider this: his brother is Jamaica’s Prime Minister.

After performing in the 207 studio, Mighty Mystic heads to Aura in Portland, where he’s scheduled to take the stage around 9:00 p.m. on Friday, February 1. The name of the show is the Winter Reggae Splash. It’s a good bet it’ll be a lot of reggae and not much winter.