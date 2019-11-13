PORTLAND, Maine — Jack Fossett picked up a guitar fairly late in life, but the music came quickly. His father was in a bluegrass band, so he was surrounded by melodies as a child. When he was 18-years-old, the gift of a guitar changed the way he looked at music and Fossett became hooked.

He plays everything from the blues to rock and roll. While life has gotten in the way of performing - five kids will do that - he has a new band joining him and has released brand new music.

Jack Fossett and Friends stopped by the 207 studio to share some of it.

