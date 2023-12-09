Musician Isaiah Bennett shares new tunes in the 207 studio

Isaiah Bennett grew up playing guitar in southern Maine. That love for music has taken him all around the country.

PORTLAND, Maine — Isaiah Bennett's love for music has taken him all over the country but that love for performing started in southern Maine.

In the last decade, Bennett has been on "American Idol," recorded a Billboard Top 40 song and has won multiple "Couples Choice" awards.

Bennett and fiddle player, Adrian Bean, stopped by the 207 studio to share new music. This was the first time the pair had ever played together, but you wouldn't know it.

Check out the full segment to learn more about the pair, their music and why family is at the center of Bennett's busy world.