PORTLAND, Maine — Lena and Zak Kendall have been playing music since they were young, but the sister and brother didn't play together until later in life. Lena admits she was in an all girls band when she was in high school, and Zak played with the guys.

"Eventually when we both graduated high school and were off doing separate things at separate colleges here in Maine, we started playing together and writing songs together and both realized we wanted to pursue this music," says Zak.

You can see them Friday night at Eastport Arts Center or Saturday at The Grand in Ellsworth, which will be a fundraiser for Healthy Acadia.

They also have a big show coming up June 28th at Portland House of Music and Events in Portland.