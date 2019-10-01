PORTLAND, Maine — Jeanette Villanueva's love for music runs deep. At age 10 she started teaching herself how to play the guitar, and started writing her own music.

She plays whenever she can - wherever she can - even recording her first EP in Nashville.

Between her full-time job as a respiratory therapist, Jeanette spends her spare time writing music and playing gigs around New England.

She's working on her second EP, which is coming out in February. You can see her perform on Sunday, January 13th at Byrnes Irish Pub in Brunswick.

Jeanette's website