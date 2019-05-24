PORTLAND, Maine — David and Deven Young grew up listening to music much before their generation; artists like Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash. That older, blues/rock mix influences their music today, as they write songs about love, life, and working on a farm.

Deven plays the drums and David plays the lead guitar and their friend Seth plays the bass in their band David Young & The Interstate Kings. The three have a new album out that includes a few originals and a Johnny Cash cover.

You can see them perform Saturday, May 25th at The Mill House Pub in Mechanic Falls.

https://www.davidyounginterstatekings.com/