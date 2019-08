PORTLAND, Maine — Oliver Waterman isn't the face you'd expect when you hear about a concert filled with the music of a classical guitar. He's young, but he's been picking the strings of a guitar for the better part of two decades.

It's been four years since Waterman released his original music on the album, Lament. Now, with new music in hand and a brand new album, Dim Bloom, he's ready to release it.

You can hear his classical style at his album release party at Empire on August 16th.