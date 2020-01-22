PORTLAND, Maine — For a few years now, Angelikah has been dipping her toes into the music scene in southern Maine, singing backup or taking gigs here and there while working toward a career in healthcare. Eventually, something clicked for Angelikah, who realized her songwriting and performing were her actual passion.

Now that she's all in on music, she's been described as an up-and-coming artist to watch in Portland. When she stopped by our studio to perform two original songs, it was clear why; she's a creative writer with a lot of soul in her sound.

You can listen to Angelikah along with a handful of other local artists at a show called Hear Here 2020, Sunday January 26th at Merrill Auditorium.

For more information on the show, click here.

