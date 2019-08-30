PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti from The Portland Press Herald stopped by the 207 studio with her picks for upcoming concerts in September -- and she's got some great ones!
SHOW # 1
WHO: SHEL w/local openers Pretty Sad
WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 4
WHERE: One Longfellow Square
HOW MUCH: $15 in advance, $20 day of show
TICKETS & INFO: https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event-registration/?ee=1194
WHY GO: SHEL is a folk-pop band comprised of four sisters based in Colorado and Nashville, Tennessee. The band name is stands for Sarah (violin, guitar, vocals), Hannah (keys, accordion, vocals), Eva (vocals, mandolin, guitar) and Liza (drums, percussion, beatbox, vocals). They are all home schooled, classically trained musicians who have been playing music since they were kids. It’s been three years since they’ve played in Maine.
SHOW # 2
WHO: Holly Bowling
WHEN: Friday, Sept. 13
WHERE: Port City Music Hall, Portland
HOW MUCH: $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $35 preferred seating
TICKETS & INFO: https://www.statetheatreportland.com/event/1869709-evening-holly-bowling-portland/
WHY GO: Holly Bowling is a classically trained pianist and has two albums out: “Distillation of a Dream”: The Music of Phish re-imagined for solo piano and “Better Left Unsung:” The Music of the Grateful Dead for solo piano”
SHOW # 3
WHO: Cheap Trick
WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 17
WHERE: Aura in Portland
HOW MUCH: $65 in advance, $68 day of show
TICKETS & INFO: https://auramaine.com/events/19-cheap-trick/
WHY GO: They’re an iconic rock band ! Guitarist Rick Nielson, bassist Tim Petersson and Robin Xander (singer, rhythm guitarist) and Daxx Nielson (Rick’s son) on drums. Hits include “I Want You To Want Me” “The Flame” “Dream Police” and “Surrender”
SHOW # 4
WHO: Seth Glier
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 28
WHERE: Opera House at Boothbay Harbor
HOW MUCH: $15 in advance, $20 day of show
TICKETS & INFO: https://boothbayoperahouse.com/event/seth-glier-3/
WHY GO: Seth Glier is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He plays piano and guitar and plays fantastic modern acoustic pop tunes. He’s been releasing music since 2009 and has 5 albums out.
AND…Aimsel’s Lightning round of September shows!
- TAYLOR MAC: A 24-Decade History of Popular Music (abridged) 9/19 @ State Theatre
- JOSH RITTER W/AMANDA SHIRES on 9/20 @ State Theatre
- Local indie-folk act Golden Oak on 9/26 @ Stone Mountain Arts Center
- BEYDAY: local Beyonce Tribute on 9/27 @ Port City Music Hall feat. JanaeSound