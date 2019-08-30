PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti from The Portland Press Herald stopped by the 207 studio with her picks for upcoming concerts in September -- and she's got some great ones!

SHOW # 1

WHO: SHEL w/local openers Pretty Sad

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 4

WHERE: One Longfellow Square

HOW MUCH: $15 in advance, $20 day of show

TICKETS & INFO: https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event-registration/?ee=1194

WHY GO: SHEL is a folk-pop band comprised of four sisters based in Colorado and Nashville, Tennessee. The band name is stands for Sarah (violin, guitar, vocals), Hannah (keys, accordion, vocals), Eva (vocals, mandolin, guitar) and Liza (drums, percussion, beatbox, vocals). They are all home schooled, classically trained musicians who have been playing music since they were kids. It’s been three years since they’ve played in Maine.

SHOW # 2

WHO: Holly Bowling

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 13

WHERE: Port City Music Hall, Portland

HOW MUCH: $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $35 preferred seating

TICKETS & INFO: https://www.statetheatreportland.com/event/1869709-evening-holly-bowling-portland/

WHY GO: Holly Bowling is a classically trained pianist and has two albums out: “Distillation of a Dream”: The Music of Phish re-imagined for solo piano and “Better Left Unsung:” The Music of the Grateful Dead for solo piano”

SHOW # 3

WHO: Cheap Trick

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 17

WHERE: Aura in Portland

HOW MUCH: $65 in advance, $68 day of show

TICKETS & INFO: https://auramaine.com/events/19-cheap-trick/

WHY GO: They’re an iconic rock band ! Guitarist Rick Nielson, bassist Tim Petersson and Robin Xander (singer, rhythm guitarist) and Daxx Nielson (Rick’s son) on drums. Hits include “I Want You To Want Me” “The Flame” “Dream Police” and “Surrender”

SHOW # 4

WHO: Seth Glier

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 28

WHERE: Opera House at Boothbay Harbor

HOW MUCH: $15 in advance, $20 day of show

TICKETS & INFO: https://boothbayoperahouse.com/event/seth-glier-3/

WHY GO: Seth Glier is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He plays piano and guitar and plays fantastic modern acoustic pop tunes. He’s been releasing music since 2009 and has 5 albums out.

AND…Aimsel’s Lightning round of September shows!