Preview of upcoming concerts in Maine in early February

Music writer Aimsel Ponti has recommendations from Brownfield to Rockland.

PORTLAND, Maine — Here is a list of shows music writer Aimsel Ponti has her eye on for the next few weeks:

WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield.

TICKETS: Tickets are $20. Click here for more ticket information.

INFO: Kris Delmhorst is a wonderful singer-songwriter and she’s been releasing albums since the late 90s. Her most recent album is the stellar “Long Day in the Milky Way.” Great voice, great songwriting!

WHEN & WHERE: Friday, Feb. 10 at the Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro.

TICKETS: Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 the day of the show. Click here for more information.

INFO: Of course, he’s known as one of the singers from The Ghost of Paul Revere, but since the band has broken up it should come as no surprise that Griffin William Sherry is forging ahead with a solo career.

WHEN & WHERE: Monday, Feb. 13 at the Portland House of Music.

TICKETS: Tickets are $20. You can find more ticket information here.

INFO: This show is being described as an epic night of breakup songs from all decades and genres. What else do you need to know?

WHEN & WHERE: Wednesday, Feb. 15 at The Strand Theatre in Rockland.

TICKETS: Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 the day of the show. Click here for more ticket information.

INFO: Four absolutely tremendous singer-songwriters all on the same stage! And it’s great that Patty Larkin is back on stage. She took a terrible fall last summer, hurting her neck and damaging her spinal cord. Surgery and ten weeks of rehab happened.