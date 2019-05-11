PORTLAND, Maine — According to Full Plates Full Potential, 15.8% of Maine households are food insecure, and unsure of where their next meal will come from. That's been the inspiration behind these musical fundraisers for Go Big For Hunger, to help raise money for Full Plates Full Potential, which provides targeted grants to expand free meals in schools.

On Saturday, November 9th, The Youngerbloods will be playing soul classics and vintage inspired originals. They will be joined by an expanded house band for the Aretha Franklin Tribute set, featuring vocalists Agelikah Fahray, Papa Tim, Rodney Mashia, Samuel Grant Whitman, and Tessa Miller.

The show begins at 8 PM at Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Avenue in Portland.

For ticket information, click here.

RELATED: From soul to electric guitar - Aimsel's list of must-see shows

RELATED: Otis Redding III finds his own path in music