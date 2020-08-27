Oshima Brothers; quarantined together and making new music

The Oshima Brothers have an advantage when it comes to creating new music in a pandemic; their studio is already at home.

PORTLAND, Maine — Socially distancing has been hard on a lot of people; especially on musicians who haven't been able to perform live, or get in the studio with their band mates. Luckily for the Oshima Brothers, they live together, and quarantine together, and their creative juices have been flowing.

"We generally do recording and video making all ourselves, so it has been a time for focused creativity," says Jamie Oshima. "Because of our unique situation as band mates and brothers who live together and work together, we are constantly collaborating and that's such a gift," says Sean Oshima, who adds, "and sometimes annoying when I can knock on Jamie's door at whatever time I want to get his attention."

The brothers are releasing new music throughout the fall, starting with their latest single, "Colorblind." They spent more than 100 hours creating a virtual museum and adding artwork from their friends and family to make a music video. "We wanted to figure out a creative avenue for telling a story that is just beyond just what the song is about, and once we figured that out we spent a lot of time sort of learning/building," says Jamie.

"Jamie is a brilliant fellow," admits Sean. "So the video just came out far - I mean, I just couldn't imagine it being the way it is. We had to work with a lot of limitations because of this pandemic and most of the scenery, the place where the video is set is a museum and Jamie created that entirely virtually."