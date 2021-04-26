Mother's Day gifts made by Maine mothers

Kristan Vermeulen's 'Makers of Maine' podcast features entrepreneurs from all corners of the state.

PORTLAND, Maine — Kristan Vermeulen is a publicist with a podcast. She started "Makers of Maine" during the pandemic, hoping to give her clients - and other Maine entrepreneurs - a chance in the spotlight, when so many makers were closing their doors.

In honor of Mother's Day, Kristan is featuring four entrepreneurs, all of whom are mothers, and are offering made-in-Maine items you might be interested in ordering for your mother.

Near & Native

Hannah moved from Indiana to Maine to grow her product line of sustainable candles and fragrances. Based in the Dana Warp Mill in Westbrook, Hannah refilled more than 2,000 vessels from her own candles to pottery or unique containers that customers brought in. To learn more about her candles or room sprays, click here. Use code: 207MAINE for 20% off.

Loving Anvil

Based out of an old farmhouse, Coco Corral is a metalsmith and artist, with a focus on jewelry.

"What's unique about her products is that it's sterling silver, mixed with some other elements, as well as gold. Also she has wood palms and rocks that set the tone of life, and really give out a symbolic and energetic feel," says Vermeulen.

To learn more, click here. Use code: MAINEMOMSROCK for 12% off (excludes custom black velvet portraits and custom jewelry work).

Bee Balm and Nettle

On a floral garden farm in midcoast Maine, Sadie has grown her business while taking care of her son. From salts to teas to tinctures, Bee Balm and Nettle offers apothecary body care products.

"She reached out to me on Instagram and said, 'You should really try my tincture, it’s really good for anxiety.' I am going through postpartum depression after having my second child and I think having a mom who is an entrepreneur that can relate, Sadie is all about that," Vermeulen says.

To learn more, click here.

The Cultivated Thread

Hilary runs The Cultivated Thread from her farm, where she also raises organic produce and livestock. She uses a loom to weave what she calls functional art.

To learn more, click here.

Kristan has also created a blog featuring Mother's Day makers, click here.