Maine Things To Do | Rockport Donut Festival, Rhubarb Festival, Casco Bay Seafood Festival

Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of May 30 through June 5.

PORTLAND, Maine —

Maine Things To Do | May 30 through June 5

Friday, June 2           

Eddington Historical Society Pie Sale

Where: Town Office, Eddington

When: 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 2 - Saturday, June 3

Rockport Donut Festival

Where: Rockport

When: 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. 

Saturday, June 3                  

Moose Mainea 5K/10K Run/Walk and Kids Race

Where: Greenville

When: 8:30 a.m.

Cruisin’ For A Cure Car Show

Where: Waterville

When: Registration 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. & Car Show 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 

Kennebec Messalonskee Trails 20th Birthday Bash

Where: Waterville

When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 

Scarborough Garden Club Plant Sale

Where: Scarborough

When: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Karen’s Ride

Where: Auburn

When: Registration 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. & Ride Starts 12 p.m.

Skyline Farm’s Farm Day

Where: North Yarmouth

When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 

Rhubarb Festival

Where: Perry

When: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 4                

Casco Bay Seafood Festival

Where: Brunswick

When: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

