Maine Things To Do | Rockport Donut Festival, Rhubarb Festival, Casco Bay Seafood Festival

PORTLAND, Maine —
Maine Things To Do | May 30 through June 5
Friday, June 2
Where: Town Office, Eddington
When: 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 2 - Saturday, June 3
Where: Rockport
When: 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
Where: Greenville
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Waterville
When: Registration 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. & Car Show 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Waterville
When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: Scarborough
When: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Where: Auburn
When: Registration 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. & Ride Starts 12 p.m.
Where: North Yarmouth
When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Perry
When: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 4
Where: Brunswick
When: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.