x
Maine Things To Do | Crown of Maine Balloon Fest, Fort Knox Paranormal Fair, Limestone Renaissance Fair

Looking for something to do? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of Aug. 23 through Aug. 29.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: Aug. 23 to Aug. 29

THURSDAY, AUGUST 25

Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival 

Where: Litchfield

When: Thursday - Sunday

The Official 2022 Crown of Maine Balloon Fest

Where: Presque Isle

When: Thursday - Sunday

Meet Virginia Oliver

Where: Rockland Public Library

When: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

Automobilia and Collectibles Auction

Where: Owls Head Transportation Museum

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

Fort Knox Paranormal Fair

Where: Prospect

When: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

36th Bowman Field Flying Club Fly-In 

Where: Livermore Falls

When: Saturday and Sunday

Limestone Maine Renaissance Faire

Where: Albert Michaud Memorial Park 

When: Saturday and Sunday 

SUNDAY, AUGUST 28

Dam Jam Revival with The Mallett Brothers Band

Where: Denmark Arts Center 

When: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

