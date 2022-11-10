Maine Things To Do | Calais Annual Harvest Festival, Fright at The Fort, Maine Antique Tractor Club Fall Fun Day

There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of Oct. 11 through Oct. 17.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Oct. 11 through Oct. 17.

FRIDAY, OCT. 14 & SATURDAY, OCT. 15

Where: Mclaughlin Garden & Homestead, South Paris

When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

Calais Annual Harvest Festival

Where: Downtown Calais

When: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Real Ghost Stories

Where: Rockport Opera House

When: 7:30 p.m.

Penobscot Valley Ski Club Ski Sale

Where: Bangor Parks & Recreation Building

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fright at The Fort

Where: Fort Knox, Prospect

When: Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 15 through Oct. 29

Maine Antique Tractor Club Fall Fun Day

Where: 351 Waterville Road, Norridgewock

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 15 & SUNDAY, OCT. 16

Downeast Scenic Railroad Pumpkin Trains

Where: Hancock

When: 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

3rd Annual Fall in Love with Maple

Where: Maple Rush Sugar House, Sabattus

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCT. 16

4th Annual Karl’s Kids BBQ and Live Music

Where: Duck Puddle Campground, Nobleboro

When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.