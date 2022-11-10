Maine Things To Do | Calais Annual Harvest Festival, Fright at The Fort, Maine Antique Tractor Club Fall Fun Day

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Oct. 11 through Oct. 17.
FRIDAY, OCT. 14 & SATURDAY, OCT. 15
Where: Mclaughlin Garden & Homestead, South Paris
When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
Calais Annual Harvest Festival
Where: Downtown Calais
When: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Real Ghost Stories
Where: Rockport Opera House
When: 7:30 p.m.
Penobscot Valley Ski Club Ski Sale
Where: Bangor Parks & Recreation Building
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fright at The Fort
Where: Fort Knox, Prospect
When: Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 15 through Oct. 29
Maine Antique Tractor Club Fall Fun Day
Where: 351 Waterville Road, Norridgewock
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 15 & SUNDAY, OCT. 16
Downeast Scenic Railroad Pumpkin Trains
Where: Hancock
When: 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.
3rd Annual Fall in Love with Maple
Where: Maple Rush Sugar House, Sabattus
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SUNDAY, OCT. 16
4th Annual Karl’s Kids BBQ and Live Music
Where: Duck Puddle Campground, Nobleboro
When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.