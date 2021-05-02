Maine theatre returns to parks and television screens

It's been a long pandemic without live performances, but theatre companies in Maine are keeping the creativity flowing with digital performances and pop-up shows.

BANGOR, Maine — Portland Ovations has teamed up with city officials and Ice Dance International to bring shows to a few outdoor parks and skating rinks on Saturday, Feb. 6th, between 11:30 PM and 6 PM.

It's one of many "Performances in Your Parks" that Portland Ovations has done through the pandemic; including live concerts in the fall. On Saturday, members of Ice Dance International will pop up at different venues within the city of Portland; putting on 15-minute family-friendly shows on ice. The final performance will be Saturday evening at The Rink at Thompson's Point.

For details, follow Portland Ovations on social media, and be sure to check posts Saturday morning. Masks and social distancing are required at all shows.

Portland Ovations is excited to announce the return of our #performancesinyourparks series of outdoor events. Ovations will present 15-minute outdoor pop up performances by @IceDanceInt. #icedance #liveperformance #experienceovations pic.twitter.com/wLhEtWAaGp — Portland Ovations (@PortlndOvations) February 1, 2021

While theaters around the country remain closed, some are bringing performances to computer or television screens.

Penobscot Theatre Company typically performs inside the beautiful Bangor Opera House, but through the pandemic, its artists have created their own shows, performing them for what they're calling Digitus Theatrum; digital theatre that anyone can watch at home.

The latest show in the series was created by Rockland-based artist, musician, and educator, Brittany Parker - it's called The Tiniest Librarian Finds a Valentine.

In this puppet musical, Tiny Miss Susan immerses herself in the books on her library shelves, and experiences adventures - but she'd like to experience love, too. The show is filled with pop-rock songs; and if you want to try your own hand at puppet musicals, the show includes a puppet tutorial.

Tiny Miss Susan is actually based on a real person at Southwest Harbor Public Library. Susan Plimpton is the children's librarian, and has worked for several years with Parker to help develop programs and live performances that motivate young readers.

The Tiniest Librarian runs Feb. 7-28th. For more information, click here.

Portland Stage is presenting The Winnipesaukee Playhouse's production of Or.

You can either see it live at Portland Stage through next week, or you can watch it on-demand until the end of the month.