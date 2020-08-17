From patio cabaret to indoor seating; guests are coming back for theater

OGUNQUIT, Maine — Theatres in Maine are slowly starting to reopen, offering live shows; some outdoors, others inside with very limited and spaced out seating. Ogunquit Playhouse would typically be bringing Broadway stars into Maine right now for big production shows, but it's just not feasible. Instead, they've gotten creative offering what they're calling "Playhouse Patio Cabaret."
Brad Kenney, the Executive Artistic Director at Ogunquit Playhouse, says they're bringing in some of the stars from their biggest shows like Kinky Boots; Jersey Boys; and Million Dollar Quartet; stars who were eager to get back on the stage to perform.
Tables can be reserved ahead of time, and seating is limited to just 50 audience members - each group at their own table. To learn more, click here.
In Bangor, Some Theatre Company is cautiously opening it's doors for a live production of "The Haunting of Hill House;" the first show the theatre company has been able to put together in months. Seats will be spaced out, and limited. The cast will perform on stage, and Katy England - a member of the Board of Directors - says they have been taking extra safety precautions to make the show happen. To learn more, click here.