From patio cabaret to indoor seating; guests are coming back for theater

Ogunquit Playhouse is offering cabaret on the patio, while Some Theatre Company in Bangor is opening its doors for "The Haunting of Hill House."

OGUNQUIT, Maine — Theatres in Maine are slowly starting to reopen, offering live shows; some outdoors, others inside with very limited and spaced out seating. Ogunquit Playhouse would typically be bringing Broadway stars into Maine right now for big production shows, but it's just not feasible. Instead, they've gotten creative offering what they're calling "Playhouse Patio Cabaret."

Brad Kenney, the Executive Artistic Director at Ogunquit Playhouse, says they're bringing in some of the stars from their biggest shows like Kinky Boots; Jersey Boys; and Million Dollar Quartet; stars who were eager to get back on the stage to perform.

Tables can be reserved ahead of time, and seating is limited to just 50 audience members - each group at their own table. To learn more, click here.