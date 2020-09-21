Despite COVID, Hallmark Channel knocks out 40 new films

Actress Jen Lilley joins 207 from the set of a Hallmark Christmas movie to talk about film changes and foster care.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Hallmark Channel has often been the brunt of jokes for their wholesome, sometimes cheesy, always predictable movies; but if we could get a quarter of its ratings here on 207, we'd be very happy.

While schools and offices were closing at the start of the pandemic, Hallmark was closing out its First Quarter as the highest Household-rated entertainment cable network in Primetime. In 2019, 50-million people tuned into Hallmark's 'Countdown to Christmas.'

Jen Lilley, has starred in quite a few of those films; in fact, the actress and mother of three is happy to be back on set filming a Christmas movie right now.

As someone who has watched her fair share of Hallmark, I jumped at the chance to learn a little more about the process, especially in the midst of a pandemic. Lilley and I spoke through Zoom about the filming process right now, and about a cause that means so much to her: reunification within the foster care system.

"In all 50 states, at the start of the case you’ll have monitored visits, which means a third-party monitors the visits ensuring that parents are exhibiting healthy parenting skills, so that they can get their child back," explains Lilley. "After that period of time the judge will say, 'Okay, now we are going to non-monitored visits," which just means a parent is babysitting their own child for maybe two hours a week. Almost all other 49 states stop there and they say that’s good enough, if you can babysit your child for two hours a week you’re ready to get them back full-time as a parent. Anyone who is a parent knows that’s not necessarily true. A 12-year-old can babysit a child for two hours, give them french fries and milkshakes they’re going to tell you they had a good time, but when you return a victim to the scene of the crime, there’s secondary trauma that occurs."

Two of Jen Lilley's children came to her through the foster care system. Lilley joined foster care expert Dr. John DeGarmo this summer in Washington D.C., pushing for federal and state reform for foster care reunification; a safer way to get kids back into the care of their parents.

"What we do differently in California, which is what we proposed the other 49 states and territories implement, is what's called a home pass, which means the child will stay at their mom or dad‘s place or their family members' place for the weekend while the case is still open, and that’s to ensure the child that it really is different this time. It’s also to give the birth parent an opportunity to experience parenting, dip their toe in without feeling stressed out. Because often times they are struggling with their own addiction which is a coping mechanism for stress."

In a pandemic, higher stress levels are weighing on a lot of parents, so the actress is doing her part both in Congress and on-screen. Lilley is on a North Carolina film set, recording a brand new Hallmark Christmas movie. "On this one I play a journalist and she does very serious news stories and has just kind of been weighed down by the weight of the stories that she’s writing, and she wants to write uplifting stories for a change," Lilley explains about her character. "She goes on a USS tour... and she meets a Navy fighter pilot. So there you go, who knows what will happen after that!"

Lilley laughs, and admits that Hallmark plots follow a similar format. It's a format, though, that a lot of people tuned into during the pandemic. "If there has ever been a time where I have just wanted Hallmark, and only Hallmark, it's 2020, and I think most people can relate," says Lilley.