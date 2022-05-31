207 interviews Liz Caruso, Republican nominee hopeful in Maine CD2

Find out where she stands on a variety of issues, including vaccines, inflation, and abortion

PORTLAND, Maine — Liz Caruso is making her first run for major office in Maine. She is campaigning for the Republican nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives in Maine’s second congressional district.

To win that nomination, she’ll have to defeat Bruce Poliquin in the primary on June 14. Watch our interview to see how Caruso answered questions about inflation, vaccines, abortion, and more.

First, a brief look at her background.

Residence: Caratunk

Political experience: She has served as a town selectman since 2006. Caratunk’s population in 2020, according to the U.S. Census, was 81.

Personal background: Registered Maine Guide. Former manager and co-owner of a rafting and outdoor recreation company. Homeschooled her children. Received a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.