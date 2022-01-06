Bruce Poliquin, the former congressman who hopes to return to Washington, sits down with 207

He answers questions about gun control, abortion, climate change and more.

PORTLAND, Maine — Bruce Poliquin is trying to get his old job back.

Poliquin, a Republican from Maine’s second congressional district, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014 and 2016. In 2018, his bid for re-election was derailed by Democrat Jared Golden, who still holds the seat.

On June 14 Poliquin will square off against Liz Caruso in the Republican primary. The winner will face Golden in the general election in November.

We sat down with Poliquin recently and asked him about gun control, abortion, climate change and more. Watch our interview to see what he had to say.

First, a brief biography.

Residence: Orrington

Political experience: Ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination for governor in 2010. Elected to the job of state treasurer by the legislature in 2010. Ran unsuccessfully in 2012 for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate. Elected to the U.S. House from the second district in 2014 and 2016. Lost his House seat in the election of 2018.

Personal background: Worked in investment management. Received a bachelor’s degree from Harvard.