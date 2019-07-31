SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — From great athletes, to great grandmothers, you'll find a variety of swimmers in the South Portland Community Pool.

Peggy and I weren't sure we wanted a grueling work out, so we opted for the Water Aerobics class and we stuck with an older age bracket; but any hope of a relaxing workout we had was quickly dashed once in the water.

"I think of water aerobics and I think of people and the noodles slowly moving through the water, but here at the South Portland Community Center we really made it a mission to beef it up, to bump it up and make it a really tough cardio class," says instructor Lesley Hurley.

"You can make it as hard or as easy as you want to," Mary Ann Nahon has been coming to the class for years and loves the sense of community in the pool, along with the intense workout. "Does my heart rate go up? Absolutely."

Your weights are the resistance of the water, and trust me it's heavy - but it's also therapeutic.

"I was a runner. Twenty years I ran outside in Maine year round, and I had a serious injury and water aerobics was the remedy to get me back to feeling great again," says Janice Shiminski, another swimmer.

"We get some teenagers that come for a great work out," says Hurley who sees a variety of athletes come through the front doors. "South Portland cross country team comes and trains doing deep water running and deep water jogging."

There are obvious benefits - like the fact that your body is more buoyant so there's less of an impact on your joints; the water pressure also increases the circulation in your body, making it a really good cardiovascular workout.

"We have a lot of marathon runners; athletes that use this as cross training," says Hurley. When you have the ability to make a workout class as difficult, or as easy as you'd like the hardest part is showing up, she says.

"The moment you get in the water I think all of that anxiety about being in a bathing suit or being in workout attire or having to put yourself in an uncomfortable situation immediately goes away. Hopefully it starts right away with a smile at the front desk but the moment you’re here and you’re in here, you’re part of the crew and you’re welcome. How cool is that?"

To learn more, click here.