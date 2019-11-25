PORTLAND, Maine — We’ve blinked and Thanksgiving has quietly crept up on us; the day of the year devoted to spending time with friends and family, giving thanks for all we have, eating good food and of course, drinking good wine!

There are so many to choose from, what’s right for you? From bubbles to boxes there’s something for everyone!

1: Sparkling Wine: Always a must at Thanksgiving

Sabartes Cava from Spain – crisp, dry with notes of apple and citrus. This is perfect for appetizers or to sip through the entire meal. Goes with everything.

2: White: Riesling, Gewurztraminer, Sancerre, there are so many to choose from; these are 2 of my favorites right now.

Trimbach Pinot Blanc… one of the oldest and most esteemed houses in France, Trimbach knows how to do wine. This Pinot Blanc is one of my all-time favorites, medium-bodied, great structure and minerality, dry with notes of citrus and spice. I love it with roast turkey.

Handley Cellars Water Tower Chardonnay… an unoaked, clean Chard for the table. Notes of melon, pear and almonds; a little citrus. Crisp and bright.

3: Reds… many, many options and opinions about red and Thanksgiving, here are my suggestions.

90+ Cellars Reserve Series Bourgogne Rouge: A classic. Red fruit and earth, perfect with cranberry sauce, turkey, and mushroom stuffing! This is a beauty at an amazing price.

Z. Alexander Brown Red Blend: Zinfandel/Syrah/Merlot/Petit Sirah. A luscious wine from musician Zac Brown. Notes of black fruit and chocolate. This will pair with all kinds of side dishes as well as chocolate dessert!

Shania Monastrell from Spain. And finally… a box! Yes, there are many poor quality boxed wines but there are some stellar options. This fresh, lush red is perfect for a variety of rich dishes but also for big crowds, football parties, and chilly weather. Remember, a box = 4 bottles.

