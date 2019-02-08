BUCKSPORT, Maine — When you work for 27 years as a veterinarian in a small seaside town, you see - and hear - a lot of interesting things. Dr. John Hunt was sometimes paid in fresh seafood and got to know a lot of his patients and their owners on a personal level; to a point, he says, made it difficult to make a "quick trip" to the grocery store without someone asking him a question about their pet.

From myths about Lyme disease; to whether you should hug your dog; to whether it's okay for Fido to eat his own poop, you'll find a lot of interesting and witty stories within his new book, "Why Does My Cat Look At Me Like That? Ponderings of a Small Town Veterinarian."