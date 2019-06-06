SONOMA COUNTY, California — Rob Caldwell first met Emily Harradon in the newsroom of NEWS CENTER Maine. Emily was funny and outspoken from her perch on the assignment desk; Rob was quiet and reserved at his corner desk... but there was something brewing.

It wasn't until after Emily took a new job somewhere else that the two went on their first date.

©Run Away With Me LLC

More than a decade and many adventures together later, Rob popped the question in one of their favorite spots along Maine's coast. The two decided to hold a private ceremony on the other side of the country, with just a few friends by their side.

"Emily and I were married today in Sonoma County, California. The weather, the setting, the company—all perfect. We feel enormously lucky and couldn’t be happier," says Rob.

©Run Away With Me LLC