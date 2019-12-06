PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is a state where small businesses drive the economy. Sprawling factories, giant assembly plants, high-tech campuses filled with thousands of people writing code—you just don’t see them here.

All of our small businesses started as an idea in someone’s head, and that’s where Startup Maine can help. It’s both an organization and an event aimed at helping entrepreneurs. (The event will be held in Portland from June 19 to 21.) What do investors want to know about a business? How do you organize a crowdfunding campaign? How do you create a company that makes a profit and serves the community? Startup Maine tries to connect entrepreneurs with other business people who can help answer those questions and countless others. And a bonus—the people who pour their talents into Startup Maine are all volunteers.

Want to learn more? Watch our conversation with Startup Maine president Katie Shorey, a native Mainer who left the state to work in California and Washington, D.C., and is now back and eager to help empower others.