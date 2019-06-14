PORTLAND, Maine — One of the things we all want from new organizations is straightforward: follow-up stories. Here’s one we think you’ll like.

On Wednesday, our friend and 207 colleague Rob Nesbitt went on our 6:00 o’clock news with a deeply personal story of his own experience with conversion therapy. The power and emotion in his account touched a chord with countless viewers.

What did viewers say to Rob about his story? And how did their responses affect him? He sat down with Amanda and me to answer those follow-up questions, all with the hope of helping other young people who may be struggling with some of the same challenges he faced as a teenager.