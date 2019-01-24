LEWISTON, Maine — Most of us have had that uncomfortable back and forth on social media with someone who has a different view than we do. The Public Theatre in Lewiston is tackling that through it's latest comedy, "Human Error."

A doctor accidentally implants the embryo of a liberal couple inside the wife of a conservative couple. The two couples decide, for the sake of the baby, they'd see out this pregnancy and become friends.

We sat down with the two actors who play the fathers in this story, Terrell Wheeler and Joe Gately, to talk about the relevance of the play to the political divisiveness we see today.

For more information: http://www.thepublictheatre.org/about-us/blog/post/human-error-at-the-public-theatre-/