PORTLAND, Maine — With so many restaurants either closed, or only open for limited take-out options, it's a strange time to be a food blogger. Joe Ricchio has written extensively about food in Maine for many publications, and he's the host of the Food Coma Podcast; there's not much he likes more than trying new foods and restaurants and passing along recommendations.

So how has social distancing impacted him? For someone who loves to travel, this world changed quickly.

"Something about just the entire mood, appropriately, I'm not complaining about that, but it's very un-inspirational. I've only done one big cooking project, just going with basic stuff. I've been trying to support the restaurants, I get take-out when I can," says Ricchio.

"It's funny when you complain about being too busy and then all of a sudden you have all of this idle time, and it's like, 'this is the least productive I've been,' I am at my worst right now." Filming of season 2 of Ricchio's Food Coma Podcast has started, in the midst of this. Most of the interviews are done remotely through Skype. "We are referring to it as 'Season 2: The Quarantine,'" Ricchio jokes. Season 2 will be available in the coming weeks here.

