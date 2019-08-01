How much money could you keep in your pocket by cutting the cord and getting rid of your cable subscription? “Fortune” last year put the average savings for cord cutters at $85 a month.

Other estimates are, not surprisingly, all over the map, which is why we turned to our tech guy, Rich Brooks from Flyte New Media in Portland, to answer some basic questions. What does cord cutting entail? What streaming devices and services can replace cable? Will all those changes really end up saving money? Here are some of the suggestions Rich came up with.