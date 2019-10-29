PORTLAND, Maine — When Jordyn Koelker was a child, she had a hearing impairment. It was something that affected her speech, and in turn, her confidence. That's a tough thing to lose as a child, so she turned away from her peers.

Koelker started writing poems as part of her therapy... writing down words that rhyme and speaking them out loud. When she took her writing assignments home, her mother started working more with her to perfect that writing. It became an outlet for Koelker, even after her hearing and speech improved.

Now a busy mother of three, Koelker has released her first childrens' book called, "What If Mummy Threw A Tantrum?" While she writes about her daughter Molly, she admits the idea for the story came from a friend's child, throwing a tantrum in the backseat of a car.

Just like her speech therapist and her mother did for her as a child, she hopes to inspire other parents to bond with their own children through reading and writing.