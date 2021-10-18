'Walk Among The Shadows' at Portland's Eastern Cemetery

The 'Walk Among The Shadows' tour brings spirits to life in Portland's Eastern Cemetery.

PORTLAND, Maine — The tour guides of Eastern Cemetery once again invite you this season to Walk Among The Shadows, a guided tour through one of Portland's oldest cemeteries.

Each year around this time, actors share the stories of the buried. This year's theme is "Secret History of Eastern Cemetery: Movers and Shakers in the Old Burial Ground." Lynne Cullen writes and directs the scenes that actors play out for guests on cemetery grounds.

From overcrowding in the cemetery to secret removals, you'll learn a lot of Portland history as it's acted out both in-person and through a pre-taped video online (just in case you aren't ready to be back among the living just yet).

Peter Weigel is a tour guide for Eastern Cemetery and has learned a lot of stories over the years, but he says each year when they allow the spirits to come alive, there is a lot of research and combing through old family records to unearth some of the cemetery's deepest secrets.