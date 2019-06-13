PORTLAND, Maine — Tomorrow, the Trek Across Maine kicks off in Brunswick. The three day journey helps to raise money for the American Lung Association.

There will be hundreds of riders taking part, and among them: Hugh Sharp.

Sharp works as a Nurse Anesthetist and sees patients every day with lung issues; even his own father had COPD, so the cause was important to him.

When he told organizers he'd be riding a unicycle in the Trek, their first reaction was, "Wait. We need to get back to you on that." He says there were safety concerns; what if he slowed riders down, or fell over and caused a pileup?

After proving he was experienced at riding, they said okay. Sharp knows his ride will be a long one but hopes to inspire others to get active.

