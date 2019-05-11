PORTLAND, Maine — Susan Rice served on President Barack Obama's Cabinet as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and as a national security adviser.

Through those four years, she worked with the President, strengthening relationships with foreign countries. Those are the times Rice is proud of during her term, but there were also shrouds of controversy, and times she didn't agree with the President.

She writes about her experience in her book, "Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For." A lot of that book was written at her family home in Maine, away from the bustling world of Washington D.C. Her grandparents moved to Portland, Maine from Jamaica in 1912, working hard to send four sons to Bowdoin College.

Rice writes about life experiences; the toll her job took on her family; and spending her spare time in Maine. We sat down with Susan Rice while she was in town, to talk about her family roots and how they shaped who she is now.

We also talk about difficult moments in her career, including what she learned from the controversy of the deadly attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, and whether she is still considering a run to take Sen. Susan Collins' seat in the U.S. Senate.

