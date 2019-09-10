PORTLAND, Maine — “Reality,” observed Albert Einstein, “is merely an illusion, albeit a very persistent one.”

That’s a good line, but one can’t help but wonder: What would Einstein make of Virtual Reality? Or Augmented Reality?

Rich Brooks from Flyte New Media in Portland joins us on 207 from time to time to talk about technology, and in this conversation we discussed Augmented Reality, commonly known as AR. What is it? How are people using it? Is it a passing fad or something that’s here to stay?

Watch our interview to see how AR is already shaping your life.

