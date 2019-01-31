ELLSWORTH, Maine — Axe Women Loggers of Maine is a group that began in Ellsworth but now travels the country hoping to change our view of loggers. It was founded by Alissa Wetherbee, who says her training began when she was a kid living in a home heated by wood.

Not surprisingly, Wetherbee chopped a lot of wood as a kid and eventually it became less of a chore and more of a fun activity.

Wetherbee now travels the world, competing in logging championships. She showed Peggy Keyser and Amanda Hill what it takes to be a champion in the sport of axe throwing, and how to hit that bulls-eye from 20 feet away as often as possible.

NCM

NCM

The Axe Women Loggers of Maine hold meets all over the country, where they show off with chainsaws, picks, and axes - their overall goal is to show more girls that this isn't just a boy's world.

To learn more about the Axe Women, click here.