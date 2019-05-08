PORTLAND, Maine — A few years ago, Cirque du Soleil had a job opening. What it needed was a performer with a most unusual set of talents. The job posting must have been a beauty. “Help wanted: must possess superb juggling and dribbling skills. Oh, and you need to be able juggle and dribble…while skating.”

Cirque found its man and cast him in “Crystal,” the ice show that will be at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland from August 7-11. He is Jorge Petit, a native of Chile who had extensive experience as a juggler, but needed intensive training so he could learn to juggle on skates. Or as Cirque phrases it in Petit’s biography, he “adapted his skills to the new surface.”

How does one learn to juggle while skating? Watch our interview to find out.

