The way you sleep may be hurting you

Chiropractor Dr. Allyson Coffin shows us the best sleeping positions and explains what you're doing wrong before you climb into bed.

YARMOUTH, Maine — We all have our own strange ways of sleeping, whether you're spreading out diagonally across a king-size bed, or curled up in a ball in the corner ... but how you sleep at night can make a big difference in the way you feel the next day.

Chiropractor Allyson Coffin says the best position to be in when you sleep is on your side with a pillow between your legs to keep your hips straight. A pillow under your head will also support your neck -- just be sure it isn't twisting your neck too far to one side.

The second best position to sleep in is on your back, but again, be sure you aren't stacking too many pillows under your head. Try to keep your neck as straight as possible while lying down, and stuff a pillow under your knees to take some pressure off of the lower back.

Coffin says the worst way to sleep is on your stomach. Not only does that leave your spine unsupported, but it also twists your neck to one side for eight hours.

"There's a reason I see people in my office every day," she said.